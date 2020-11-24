GALVESTON
Galveston County’s preparations for arrival of the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines shifted into high gear this week.
Local health officials have begun to identify people who will be first in line for the vaccine, including doctors, nurses and first responders.
“Whatever they give us, we’re going to use as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
The first vaccines could arrive in the county by the second week of December, officials said.
State officials Monday told the University of Texas Medical Branch and Galveston County Health District to prepare local hospitals to receive some of the earliest shipments of the COVID vaccines.
The order means that the medical branch’s hospitals could be among the first to receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines developed by drug companies Pfizer and Moderna.
The drugs will be shipped only after they get emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration, said Dr. Janak Patel, director for infection control and health care epidemiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
FDA approval of the Pfizer drug is expected in the next couple weeks, officials said. After the FDA approves the vaccines, they can be shipped to hospitals and distribution locations. After that, a panel of experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must give a final approval before health workers can begin administering the vaccines, Patel said.
The medical branch plans to begin vaccinating front-line workers as soon after the CDC approval as possible, he said.
“The goal is to start immediately the next day, if possible,” Patel said. “We have certain groups ready to go. We’ll ramp it up very fast.”
It’s no surprise the medical branch is to be among the early locations for vaccine distribution. It’s one of relatively few places in the country that has ultra-cold freezers capable of storing the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine can be stored in regular freezers and is expected to be more widely available once it receives its approval, officials said.
Galveston County has the capacity to store about 20,000 doses at a time, Keiser said. That doesn’t mean the county will receive that many, however.
The health district must estimate how many doses it needs to begin vaccinating front-line workers and then submit that estimate to the state before it knows how many doses of vaccine it will receive.
Health officials initially anticipated they would need to save about half the doses they initially receive to administer second doses as a part of vaccine protocols, Keiser said.
But state officials on Monday asked designated distribution centers to avoid that strategy.
“The expectation is that we use whatever they give us and use it all,” Keiser said. “Then they will send us the second dose. They don’t want us holding off to make sure everybody gets a second dose.”
Keiser was scheduled to meet Monday with the county’s emergency management directors to begin getting a headcount of first responders — EMTs, firefighters and police officers — who are at higher risk of being exposed to the virus.
Although the vaccines will be sent to the medical branch, local health officials plan to make doses available to health care workers at other area hospitals and medical practices, Keiser said.
The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations will focus on health care workers and other people essential to treating and responding to the virus. The second phase will focus on people who are at higher risk of bad outcomes if they’re infected with the virus. Those include people with a variety of health conditions.
Vaccinations are expected to become more widely available in early 2021.
