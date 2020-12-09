GALVESTON
Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, a private school, plans to reopen Monday after a week-long closure triggered by a student and a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.
The administration learned over the weekend the student and staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to close the school, 5001 Ave. U, as a precaution and to have it deep-cleaned, Superintendent Pat Williams said.
“We just decided that we wanted to have the building totally sterilized in light of the positivity rates going up,” Williams said. “We didn’t want to take any chance.”
Students have been learning remotely this week but are scheduled to return to campus Monday, Williams said.
This is the first instance of a positive case among the 234 students at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Williams said.
Williams said she understood parents get concerned about positive COVID cases at the campus, but the school is working hard to keep students and staff as safe as possible, she said.
The school was ready for online learning, she said.
“It’s inevitable,” Williams said.
The school has been communicating with parents about the closure, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.