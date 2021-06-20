Snow and ice blankets island

Snow and ice cover the beach and a rock groin to the water line near 45th Street in Galveston on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. An overnight winter storm knocked out power to most of the island and made roads across Galveston County treacherous.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents to conserve energy last week in order to avoid overloading the electricity grid as a heat wave sauntered across the state, bringing to mind the deadly complications of February's brutal winter storm.

The Question of the Week is: Do you feel secure in the ability of ERCOT to handle high energy demand this summer?

• Yes

• No

