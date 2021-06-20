The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents to conserve energy last week in order to avoid overloading the electricity grid as a heat wave sauntered across the state, bringing to mind the deadly complications of February's brutal winter storm.
The Question of the Week is: Do you feel secure in the ability of ERCOT to handle high energy demand this summer?
• Yes
• No
