Early voting for the Nov. 5 local elections begins today.

Galveston County operates countywide voting centers. Registered voters can visit any voting locations to cast ballots in the elections they are qualified for.

Early voting locations are open from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Galveston County Justice Center, Room 2100

600 59th St., Galveston

Galveston County Courthouse

722 Moody St., Galveston

Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach

Seaside Baptist Church

16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

North County Annex

174 Calder Road, League City

The Crossings

255 N. Egret Bay Blvd., League City

Friendswood City Hall

910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

Kemah Community Center

800 Harris, Kemah

Dickinson Community Center

2714 Highway 3, Dickinson

Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

Nessler Center

2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City

West County Building

11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe

Bacliff Community Center

4503 11th St., Bacliff

MUD 12 Building

2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista

Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church

6333 Highway 6, Hitchcock

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

