Early voting for the Nov. 5 local elections begins today.
Galveston County operates countywide voting centers. Registered voters can visit any voting locations to cast ballots in the elections they are qualified for.
Early voting locations are open from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Galveston County Justice Center, Room 2100
600 59th St., Galveston
Galveston County Courthouse
722 Moody St., Galveston
Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach
Seaside Baptist Church
16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
North County Annex
174 Calder Road, League City
The Crossings
255 N. Egret Bay Blvd., League City
Friendswood City Hall
910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
Kemah Community Center
800 Harris, Kemah
Dickinson Community Center
2714 Highway 3, Dickinson
Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
Nessler Center
2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City
West County Building
11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe
Bacliff Community Center
4503 11th St., Bacliff
MUD 12 Building
2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
6333 Highway 6, Hitchcock
