A woman from Santa Fe is among five people charged with crimes in Kansas connected to the death of an elderly couple in July.
Christine Tenney, 38, of Santa Fe, was charged last week with three counts of obstructing apprehension, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
Kansas authorities accused Tenney of harboring three people suspected in the killings of Wichita residents Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter at a fair in Barton County, Kansas.
Charging documents posted by the attorney general’s office did not reveal exactly what Tenney is accused of doing to harbor the group.
Kimberly Younger, Michael Fowler and Rusty Frasier all were charged with capital murder in Kansas last week. Thomas Drake, also was charged with obstructing apprehension.
The Carpenters, both in their 70s, sold jewelry and purses at the county fair, Kansas officials reported.
They were killed by a group of carnival workers after the fair shut down for the evening, according to Kansas law enforcement records.
Tenney in August pleaded not guilty to an abuse of a corpse charge in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
She and the three others were arrested there after Tenney’s sister-in-law in Wichita called police, according to the newspaper.
Tenney had called her sister-in-law and told her that she had been kidnapped after the Carpenter killings and was being held against her will, according to the newspaper.
When police arrived at the apartment where Tenney was, she told them she had not been kidnapped, according to reports.
Police, however, found the Carpenters’ camper, which contained trash bags full of bloody paper towels and clothes and bullet casings, according to the Washington Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.