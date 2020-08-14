GALVESTON
A month into its launch, only 25 people have used a free COVID-19 testing program the city of Galveston set up for retail, restaurant and hospitality workers.
The program is meant to aid low-income people and help workers who might be at high risk of contracting the coronavirus because of jobs that require public interaction.
As of last week, only 25 people had used the testing service, about a month into its inception, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Of those 25 people who have been tested through the program, 19 work in hospitality industries, including hotels, bars and restaurants; three in service industries, such as photography or wedding services; and three in retail, Barnett said.
Of the $300,000 the city began the program with, $297,500 remains, Barnett said.
“The program will continue until the funds have been expended or if there is a need to reallocate to another program,” Barnett said.
The money for the program came from Galveston’s $714,670 in federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Response and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. The city also used some of that money to assist people who have been affected by the pandemic with their mortgage payments.
When the city approved the program in May, officials expected they’d have enough money for about 3,000 tests.
The city declined to say what businesses employed the people who have availed themselves of the test, citing privacy concerns.
The city is advertising the program, but some island businesses hadn’t heard about it.
Lisa Lively, owner of Pardon My French Boutique, 2317 Strand St., was surprised she hadn’t heard about the program before, she said.
Lively usually follows notices from the city, so she wasn’t sure why she hadn’t heard of this program, she said.
But now that she knows about it, Lively said, she isn’t sure whether her employees would use the program.
Don McClaugherty, co-owner of Riondo’s Ristorante Bar & Grille, 2328 Strand St., has heard of the program but wasn’t sure whether any of his employees had used it, he said.
But the program is a great idea and he has let employees know about it, he said.
“I think it’s great that they offer something like that,” McClaugherty said.
People don’t need to have been exposed to someone they know tested positive for the coronavirus to be tested, Barnett said.
Anyone who works in the industry and meets the salary requirements can be tested, she said.
