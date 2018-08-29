GALVESTON
Officials blamed lightning for two house fires Wednesday as thunderstorms rolled into the county.
The fires occurred on Galveston’s West End and Bolivar Peninsula about noon, officials said. No one was injured in either fire.
The fire in Galveston happened at a house in the 3800 block of Port Trinidad, according to the Galveston Fire Department.
The fire was inside the walls of the building, and firefighters were eventually pulled from inside the building because of deteriorating conditions, Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko said.
The house’s roof collapsed shortly after firefighters evacuated the building, Wisko said.
Nine of 10 of Galveston’s fire units responded to the fire, as did the Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Wisko said. Firefighters dumped about 200,000 gallons of water onto the house, Wisko said.
There were two people in the house when the lightning struck, he said. They were both able to get out safely, he said.
The house was a total loss, he said.
Firefighters were limited in how they could fight the fire because of weather conditions, Wisko said. Fire crews could not use their ladders to fight the fire from above because there was still lightning in the area.
The fire on Bolivar Peninsula happened at a beach house on Keith Avenue, just more than a mile west of Rollover Pass.
Three volunteer fire departments responded to that incident, according to the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Fire officials from the department could not be reached on Wednesday evening.
The League City Volunteer Fire Department also responded to a house fire in an attic on Oldham Road about noon, a city spokeswoman said. Officials there did not immediately identify lightning as a cause in that fire. No one was injured.
There is a chance that more lightning strikes could occur in coming days, according to the National Weather Service in League City. There’s a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in Galveston every day through Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Sudden, powerful thunderstorms are typical for this time of year, according to the weather service.
