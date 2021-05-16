Vaccines outreach at island’s convention center

Lindsey Ragsdale, right, closes her eyes as Nini Ramirez, a nurse with the Galveston County Health District, gives her the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

On Jan. 31, 56.3 percent of those who responded to our decidedly unscientific poll said they had signed up to get a coronavirus vaccination; 26.6 percent said they hadn't but planned to; and 17.2 percent said they had no intention to get a vaccination. Let's follow up.

The Question of the Week is: Have you received the coronavirus vaccination?

• Yes, I am fully vaccinated

• Yes, but I've only had my first shot

• No, but I intend to get the vaccination

• No, I won't be getting the vaccination

