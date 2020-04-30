COVID-19 didn’t stop several officers with the Hitchcock Police Department from building a ramp for a disabled veteran on April 21.
As part of the department’s community policing efforts, especially important during the pandemic, the officers partnered with members of the community to purchase materials to build the ramp for Joseph Nichols.
“These officers identified a problem in the community and took it upon themselves to seek assistance from community members to solve the problem,” Capt. Timothy Underwood said. “Thank you for making an impact in the community by helping those who need it most.”
CONNECTING WITH STUDENTS WITH YARD SIGNS
Many teachers across the country are searching for unique ways to teach virtually and still connect with their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Falcon Pass Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carrie Boone found inspiration from a fellow educator who posted on Instagram about yard signs she was making for her students.
So, Boone in turn shared the idea with her team and then got permission from their principal, she said.
All the kindergarten teachers at the school teamed up on the project, spending about four hours printing the vinyl signs and another five hours delivering them.
The signs have a simple message: “My teacher misses me!”
The signs are posted in all the yards of students who live in houses. For students in apartments, teachers delivered the signs to put in a window.
In total, the team delivered 90 signs.
SMOOTH TONY’S GIVES BACK
Tony Gonzalez, owner of Smooth Tony’s at 415 9th St. on Galveston Island, took the time “to do his part” in helping the community and health care workers who are helping to fight COVID-19.
“The meals that I’ve provided aren’t donation driven,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed helping others, and this was the perfect opportunity for me to step it up a notch.”
By “stepping it up,” Gonzalez has been able to provide lunch and dinner to the night-shift medical staff at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and he’s also provided lunches and care packages to the elderly and homeless.
“I enjoy doing things for people without expecting anything in return,” he said. “It always feels good to do something for others. Not just during these times but just in general. It’s a good habit to get into. People are hungry all of the time not just during a crisis.”
RENT, UTILITY ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE
For those who’ve been affected by layoffs because of COVID-19, The Salvation Army will provide rent and utility assistance at the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston.
Applicants need a late notice, layoff letter or proof of application for unemployment, copy of lease and ID. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome; no appointments are necessary. Food boxes are also available for anyone with a need. For more information, call 409-763-1691.
If you’d like to make a donation to The Salvation Army, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org or by check to P.O. Box 990, Galveston, TX, 77553.
