GALVESTON
As of Tuesday afternoon, 9.2 percent of the 1,156 people tested for coronavirus in Galveston County had been diagnosed with the virus, known as COVID-19. That number, however, was skewed high because those being tested had already been screened as likely to have the illness, health officials said.
Testing is ramping up, but health care workers emphasize the tests are still limited and should only be administered to those who need them most.
The Galveston County Health District this week for the first time announced how many tests had been conducted on local residents. As of Tuesday, 106 people in the county had been diagnosed with coronavirus, up from 92 reported late Monday.
At Clear Creek Emergency Room, 3725 E. League City Parkway in League City, Dr. Noam Rosines, chief medical officer of the parent organization, Village Emergency Centers, began seeing patients in a large white tent outside the facility last week.
Rosines can see between five and 15 patients a day in the tent, which is large enough to allow a car to drive through, he said.
“The testing, which is getting ramped up now, was just extremely limited,” Rosines said.
Early in the crisis, his four emergency centers got only five tests at a time, he said. Now, he gets 25.
“If you have a rush, you can go through 25 in a day,” Rosines said. “We try to limit it to the people that are actually symptomatic.”
Symptoms include coughing and fever.
NOT JUST ANYONE GETS TESTED
At the tent outside the emergency room, patients drive up and wait in their cars while doctors clad head to foot in hooded suits take their temperature and test for other illnesses such as influenza and strep throat, Rosines said.
People who test positive for influenza don’t need a coronavirus test, he said. People who walk in without symptoms or other risk factors wanting to be tested just to be certain aren’t going to get a test either, he said.
The actual test involves a nasal swab jammed far up the patient’s nose.
Physicians seal the swab and send it off to a private lab for testing, Rosines said.
Some labs are taking up to 10 days to get results back because they’re so overwhelmed by the number of samples, he said.
Across Galveston County, urgent care centers, hospitals and private medical care providers together can conduct about 225 tests a day, said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the Galveston County Health District.
The University of Texas Medical Branch conducts its own testing, but urgent care centers and other private providers usually send their samples to private labs, Tompkins said.
LABS RUNNING 24/7
Quest Diagnostic is one of the largest labs conducting tests in the area.
The lab, headquartered in New Jersey with a Dallas location, began coronavirus testing March 9, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines Feb. 29, spokeswoman Wendy Bost said. Its labs can process 30,000 coronavirus tests a day from across the country, she said.
“Even though we’ve dramatically ramped up capacity, demand has also been increasing,” Bost said.
Results can take from two up to five days, depending on the priority of the patient, Bost said. Health care workers would be an example of priority patients, she said.
“We’re running 24/7 at those labs,” Bost said.
Part of the reason there’s a lag in testing is that, early on, only the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could administer tests, said Peter Winchester, vice president of laboratory operations for Genesis Clinical Diagnostics Division in New Jersey.
The lab had tested 40 coronavirus samples from Texas as of last week and about 1,100 total, Winchester said. The lab began testing March 16, he said.
“Labs had to then catch up and perform test validations before they could offer the tests,” Winchester said. “The guidance has changed several times since, as laboratory testing supplies are in shortage.”
In Galveston County, 85 of the 106 diagnosed were active and 21 were recovered cases, the health district reported Tuesday.
People should contact their primary care physician before they attempt to get tested, Tompkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.