GALVESTON
Police arrested three people on charges of aggravated robbery after a man was hit in the face with a firearm, the second such attack this week.
Houstonians Diego Rodriguez, 26, and Brian Lozano, 19, were charged Thursday with aggravated robbery, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.
Rodriguez was jailed on a $250,000 bond, Lozano on a bond of $100,000, police said.
A 15-year-old also was arrested for aggravated robbery, he said. Police didn't disclose the minor's name.
The attack happened near the intersection of 61st Street and Avenue T 1/2 about 3 a.m. Thursday, Gaspard said.
The two victims told police three men had approached them with a gun. One man hit one of the victims in the face with the firearm and took property from both, Gaspard said.
Gaspard declined to specify what had been stolen, saying police still were investigating the incident, although he said it wasn't money.
Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of a black Chevrolet Impala witnesses had seen the robbers leave in, and they found stolen property inside the car, Gaspard said.
The victims had minor injuries and didn't require medical attention, he said.
This is the second instance of a robbery in which someone was pistol-whipped this week. A 72-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were robbed Monday night outside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd., after both were hit with a handgun.
While the cases are similar, police don't believe they're related, Gaspard said.
Galveston Police Department will hold a news conference 1 p.m. Friday about the aggravated robbery at Kroger and release a forensic sketch of a person involved in the crime, police said.
