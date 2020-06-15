GALVESTON
An island bar, restaurant and the Galveston Country Club have temporarily closed because employees tested positive for coronavirus, operators said Monday.
Mike Dean, owner of several popular island businesses, has closed Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand St., and Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Ave. R ½, after employees at both tested positive, he said.
The country club, which caters mostly to members, shut down this weekend after an employee tested positive, General Manager Knute Lund said.
An employee told Dean Saturday evening that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, Dean said.
Two other employees who work at Yaga’s and Beerfoot decided to get tested and their results were positive, Dean said. Dean learned about the additional positive results Sunday, he said.
Yaga’s and Beerfoot didn’t open Sunday, he said.
“I just decided to pause,” Dean said.
Dean hired professional crews to sanitize his restaurants and was seeking guidance Monday from the Galveston County Health District.
Dean wasn’t sure Monday when he would reopen the two locations.
Before reopening, he wants to make sure everything was safe, he said.
“There may be people that don’t want to work,” Dean said. “There may be people who are scared.”
Dean wanted to be open about the positive tests and announced the restaurant closures in a social media post Sunday, he said.
“I live here,” Dean said. “My friends’ kids work for me. My kids work for me.”
Dean’s other locations, Float Pool & Patio Bar, 2828 Seawall Blvd., and BLVD Seafood, 2804 Ave. R ½, remain open because no employee that works at those locations have tested positive, Dean said.
All three employees who tested positive have only mild symptoms, Dean said.
A Galveston Country Club employee informed management Friday about testing positive and the country club, 14228 Stewart Road, didn’t open Friday, remaining closed through the weekend, Lund said.
“She had some mild symptoms, but we don’t want to take any chances,” Lund said.
The country club sent a note to all its members about the positive test and the closure, he said.
The country club’s board planned to discuss the next steps Monday afternoon, Lund said.
All of the country club employees have been tested and so far no one else has tested positive, but some people haven’t gotten their results back yet, Lund said.
The country club has ordered thermometers and plans to take each employee’s temperature daily upon reopening, though the board hasn’t decided when that will be, Lund said.
The country club doesn’t think the employee contracted the virus while at work and the employee reported having come into contact with someone who had tested positive, Lund said.
(1) comment
I got pizza to go at Yaga's a couple weeks ago and employees were not properly wearing masks. Some weren't covering their noses others had them around their chins. I would hope when the places reopen, management is more strict on PPE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.