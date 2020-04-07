LEAGUE CITY
As businesses and residents struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, the League City Council on Tuesday will consider forming an emergency turnaround task force to help, officials said.
“We want to put a group together that is going to craft what the turnaround is going to look like,” City Councilman Hank Dugie said. “We’re going on the offensive to bring some of the opportunities back and make sure that nobody in our community is left behind.”
If approved by the city council, one of the primary goals of the task force will be to make relevant information and available resources more accessible to the business community and the public, officials said.
“We’re doing something — that’s our deal,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “We want to do something, as opposed to nothing.”
This would include providing information on small business loans, as well as maintaining physical and mental health, Dugie said.
“Every facet that we’re going through, they’ll be collecting information and sharing it,” Dugie said.
The city council at its Tuesday meeting also will consider nominations for members of the emergency task force, which could include a mix of city staff, economic development and chamber of commerce officials, representatives from the hospital and public health systems, church representatives and business owners, Dugie said.
“That way, we’re kind of touching all of our bases, and everyone has a piece of the conversation,” Dugie said.
Another mission of the task force will be to take what has been learned about the coronavirus crisis and develop plans to be better prepared should a similarly disastrous event occur again in the future, Dugie said.
“This will end, and when it does end, we will take some of the things we have learned and turn them into the best recommendations and practices,” Dugie said
