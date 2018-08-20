CRYSTAL BEACH
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Monday for the owner of a empty kayak found near Crystal Beach.
A Galveston County Sheriff's deputy found the unmanned kayak beached near Meynig Drive about 5 a.m., the Coast Guard said.
Officials were uncertain about whether a kayaker wasmissing.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boat were sent to the area to search for the potentially missing kayaker.
The coast guard asked anyone with information about the owner of the kayak to call 281-464-4851.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.