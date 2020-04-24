HEALTH
UTMB takes down emergency department tents
GALVESTON
One month after erecting white tents outside of its emergency rooms in anticipation of a rush of COVID-19 patients needing to be triaged, the University of Texas Medical Branch is taking down the screening areas.
The medical branch on Thursday began disassembling the tents.
The medical branch on March 27 opened the facilities as a means of screening people going to its emergency rooms and keeping people possibly infected with COVID-19 separated from people who were uninfected but needed treatment for other issues, officials said.
The tents are coming down because medical branch officials don’t think they’re needed to screen and separate patients anymore, said Katrina Lambrecht, vice president for health operations and regional hospitals.
“When we put the tents up, we did so out of an abundance of preparation,” Lambrecht said. “What we’ve experienced is that the volume of patients have not really overflowed our physical space. We believe, in watching the number, we’re at a state where we can handle the volume inside our existing physical space and don’t really need the tents.”
Patients who go to a medical branch emergency room still will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive, Lambrecht said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
EMERGENCY
Neighbors rescue two from early morning fire
GALVESTON
Islanders on Teichman Point, including a Galveston City Council member, are being credited with saving their neighbors from an inferno that erupted early Friday morning.
The family of two, who were home when the fire started, were rescued from a third-floor balcony of the home by neighbors who were awakened by the fire on the 1000 block of Bamar Lane about 3 a.m., Galveston Fire Chief Charlie Olsen said.
“We’re grateful that the neighbors were able to rescue them,” Olsen said. “It could’ve been a lot more tragic if it weren’t for their neighbors helping them off the balcony.”
By the time the fire was under control, the family had lost two dogs, a cat, their home and vehicles. Crews on six fire engines and two ladder trucks battled the blaze, which already had engulfed the home by the time the department arrived, Olsen said.
District 5 City Councilman John Paul Listowski was among a group of neighbors who helped with the rescue by borrowing a ladder from a nearby house.
“Once my wife and I realized that it wasn’t our house on fire, I, along with a neighbor, tried to put the fire out,” Listowski said.
“Fortunately, the fire department was able to get there as quickly as they did to keep the fire from spreading to the other homes nearby. It was a relief that we were able to rescue them.”
Bill Cochrane, a retired Daily News employee who lives on Teichman Point, said Listowski was a hero.
Cochrane said he smelled smoke about 3 a.m. but didn’t see any flames. A little later, he heard a popping sound and saw the fire. He called 911 and jumped into his golf cart to go see whether the people had gotten out, he said.
He was almost there when someone called out for him stop, Cochrane said.
“It was Councilman John Listowski,” Cochrane said.
“He had an extension ladder and said that people were trapped on the deck,” Cochrane said. “We put the ladder on the roof of the golf cart and drove to the side of the house where the people were screaming for help.
“We fought with the old ladder and finally extended it up and got the two people down. I helped, but the real hero is Listowski,” Cochrane said.
Investigators Friday afternoon still were working to determine the cause of the fire.
— Angela Wilson
POLICE
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest in Santa Fe
SANTA FE
A man accused of leading officers on a high-speed car pursuit through Santa Fe, Hitchcock and La Marque was arrested Wednesday, police said.
Jon Caldwell, 21, of Manvel, was booked into the Santa Fe Police Department and charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, which is a third-degree felony, police said. Caldwell was later transferred to the Galveston County Jail.
Bond was set at $5,000 through the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Santa Fe Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle displaying the wrong license plate about 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of state Highway 6, police said.
The driver refused to stop and led officers in a high-speed pursuit east on state Highway 6 toward Hitchcock, reaching speeds of 115 mph, police said. The pursuit ended at a residence in the 2400 block of Scott Street in La Marque, where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the residence, police said.
A short time later, the owner of the residence came out with Caldwell, who was placed into custody, police said.
Officers from Hitchcock and La Marque police departments, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.
— Angela Wilson
