TIKI ISLAND

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified a swimmer who drowned in Galveston Bay as Daniel Gonzales. 

The 18-year-old from Houston went missing in the water about 8 p.m. Saturday near Tiki Island when he tried to swim to a small island about 200 yards offshore, officials said. 

The Daily News previously reported the man's age as 21 based on information obtained at the time from law enforcement officials. 

Rescue workers found Gonzales' body near Virginia Point, which is about a mile northeast of Tiki Island. 

The Galveston County Sheriff's Department, Texas City Police Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department searched for Gonzales. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription