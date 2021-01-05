GALVESTON

Free COVID-19 tests are available today in Galveston through a state-run program. 

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide the drive-through testing, according to the city. 

People can get tested between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 823 26th St., by entering through the Ball Street entrance. 

Anyone wanting to get tested is required to bring a photo ID but doesn't need to make an appointment. 

The state has about 250 tests to administer today.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

