GALVESTON
Free COVID-19 tests are available today in Galveston through a state-run program.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide the drive-through testing, according to the city.
People can get tested between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 823 26th St., by entering through the Ball Street entrance.
Anyone wanting to get tested is required to bring a photo ID but doesn't need to make an appointment.
The state has about 250 tests to administer today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.