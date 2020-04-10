As the COVID-19 crisis drags on, nonprofits are facing increased demand for services and more difficulty raising money needed to provide them, operators said.
United Way of Galveston with 21 nonprofit members under its umbrella, raises money through workplace giving. If businesses shut down, so does United Way’s fundraising, said Lindsey White, executive director.
“Some of our organizations, like Catholic Charities, are seeing an increased demand for services,” White said. “Some others, like the Sunshine Center, can’t serve their clients’ needs in the ways they’re used to.”
United Way fundraising is just one way the Sunshine Center, a Galveston nonprofit serving developmentally disabled adults, raises the money it needs.
The center each year holds a Spring Fling event in May that this year has been canceled, removing an expected $20,000 from the budget, said Stephanie Carmona, executive director.
Meanwhile, the center is determined to keep its eight employees on the payroll with benefits, and those employees are improvising to serve their clients, people with a wide range of mental and physical disabilities who are having a hard time adjusting to staying at home, Carmona said.
“Some of our families are reporting behavioral problems at home,” Carmona said. “Not being as active and not having their regular routine can affect them emotionally.”
One client with a serious mental health condition is tearing his shirts in frustration, Carmona said. Another family is having a hard time getting their adult child out of bed for any reason at all, she said.
The Sunshine Center several years ago began setting aside reserves to prepare for emergency downtimes, such as after hurricanes, to fill the gap until federal aid was available. That money is being used now, Carmona said.
United Way of Galveston at this week’s board meeting made a $100,000 allocation to bolster its partner agencies and agreed to change its grant-making procedure, loosening restrictions on how money is spent, White said.
In Texas City, United Way Galveston County Mainland Executive Director Chris Delesandri is predicting tough times to come both with demand for services and fundraising.
“Some of our people on automatic giving plans are still getting paid so there’s still money coming in,” Delesandri said. “But I truly believe raising funds is going to be difficult for us right now.”
Meanwhile, United Way Galveston County Mainland agencies such as Interfaith Caring Ministries and the Galveston County Food Bank, providing needed food to thousands during the crisis, are seeing demand for their services increase exponentially every week as the crisis stretches on, Delesandri said.
A regular golf tournament fundraiser in April has been canceled by United Way and a skeet shoot with the Texas City Police Department also has been called off, Delesandri said.
“That’s a big chunk of change for cash flow, income we normally have coming in this time of year that’s not coming in,” Delesandri said.
Nonetheless, Galveston County and Galveston are good places to be at a time like this with a strong history of support for area nonprofits, White and Delesandri agreed.
“What I want people to know is this county, this state, this nation would be in a heck of a mess if not for nonprofits,” Delesandri said. “That’s why I’m proud of my job, of associating with these agencies under the United Way umbrella.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.