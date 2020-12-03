GALVESTON
The city of Galveston on Thursday closed one of its public recreation centers after two people who had used the facility were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The city announced the closure of the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th Street in Galveston, at about 1 p.m. In its announcement on social media, the city said only the recreation center was being closed for "cleaning and sanitation."
A city spokeswoman later confirmed the closure was related to two coronavirus cases were connected to the recreation center.
"Two guests who previously visited the McGuire Dent Recreation Center informed us that they tested positive for the coronavirus and may have been infectious during their earlier visit," spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. "We appreciate that they let us know, so we could take some extra precautions at the recreation center."
The city planned to contact other people who were inside the recreation center at the same time as the two infected people to notify them about their exposure, Barnett said. During the pandemic, the city has required guests to sign in to the building, Barnett said.
The city planned to reopen the building to the public today.
The closure comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Galveston County. The Galveston County Health District on Thursday announced 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 15,240 cases. Of those 1,703 cases were considered active.
Since Nov. 1, the health district has identified 2,351 new cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County residents. The number of active cases has more than doubled since Nov. 2, when there were 840 active cases in the county.
There were 55 people being treated for COVID-19 in county hospitals on Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council
At least one other building in Galveston County recently has been closed because of a group of COVID cases.
On Wednesday, the city of Santa Fe announced its municipal court would be closed until Dec. 10 because three people who work in the court building were diagnosed with the virus, city manager Glen Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.