Keep Galveston Beautiful, formerly Clean Galveston, will take applications for three grants of up to $5,000 each, according to B. Matt Hannon, grants committee chairman.
Only applications from tax-exempt nonprofits operating on Galveston Island will be considered. Organizations not based on the island can apply as long as the project is performed on Galveston Island, however, Hannon said.
Applications can be found at www.cleangalveston.org. Applications must be submitted by email to letscleangalveston@att.net. March 15 is the deadline to apply.
Approved grants will be announced on May 15.
— Angela Wilson
