GALVESTON
The Galveston National Laboratory at University of Texas Medical Branch is dedicating all its lab space and researchers to the search for drugs to prevent and treat COVID-19 as well as studying the evolution and changes in the virus that causes it, officials said.
Although COVID-19 has created a health care and economic crisis unlike any the world has seen in the past 100 years, in many ways it’s an opportunity for scientists to collaborate in an equally unprecedented way, researchers said.
Doug Frantz, a professor of chemistry at the University of Texas at San Antonio, is one of those scientists — a drug developer who has synthesized several chemical compounds similar to hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial agent being tested in labs and on patients to relieve symptoms of COVID-19.
Last week, Frantz sent samples of his compounds to the national lab where the staff will test them on coronavirus-infected cells using technology developed at the medical branch.
“It’s possible that these compounds, if they’re shown to work against the virus, could be used to develop alternatives to hydroxychloroquine,” Frantz said. “I had these compounds related to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine here in my lab, and I started reaching out to potential collaborators to find cells on which to test them.”
One potential collaborator was Dr. Peter Melby, director of the medical branch’s Center for Tropical Diseases, with whom Frantz had previously worked on another disease. Melby and researchers in his department are among researchers involved in coronavirus work at the national lab.
Another medical branch researcher, Pei-Yong Shi, and his colleagues have developed an infectious clone of the COVID-19 virus that is tagged with neon green and used to test developing vaccines or other medications against the glowing virus to see how well they work. Applied to cells infected with the green COVID-19 clone, Frantz’s compounds will be tested to see whether they are effective in changing the virus in any way.
These kinds of collaborations extend worldwide, presenting exciting opportunities for medical chemists such as himself, Frantz said.
“All of us basically know what we all are doing and are doing all we can, in addition to what the National Institutes of Health and the military are doing,” he said.
Researcher Patricia Aguilar, a colleague of Melby and a collaborator of Frantz, concurred. Everyone at the national lab is working daily to test as many compounds as possible, sent from scientists everywhere, to find a vaccine and antiviral agents to combat COVID-19, she said.
“Here at the Galveston National Laboratory, we work as collaborators, but this pandemic has pulled us together even more,” Aguilar said. “We are working as if we are all part of a single team, sharing equipment, sharing data, sharing space.”
A vaccine will be the ultimate tool to combat COVID-19, as with any viral infection, but infected patients also will need antiviral drugs to alleviate symptoms, Frantz said.
“It’s like the penicillin effort during World War II, the same situation here, a lot of trial and error,” Frantz said. “We needed an entire arsenal of antibiotics to attack different bacteria.
“It’s a serious problem, but the scientists the president has surrounded himself with are absolutely top-notch. And many in Galveston are top-notch as well.”
