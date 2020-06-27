GALVESTON
Hundreds of people seeking COVID-19 testing waited for hours in lines wrapping around the building at Galveston’s Wright Cuney Recreation Center on Saturday.
The Texas Military Forces, a traveling testing team, partnered with the city of Galveston to offer the tests for free, with no appointments required. The tests were made available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s Texans serving Texans; we’re here to help,” said Lt. Robert Wolff, a spokesman for the Texas Military Forces who was assisting with the testing Saturday at the center, 718 41st St.
“That’s our main thing, to help the community and be out here," he said. "We’re part of the community. We’re here for each other.”
Wolff estimated more than 300 people came to the center seeking the tests and said there about 220 tests available. Some waited in line for as long as three hours to get the test, he said.
Despite the lengthy waits and lines, Wolff said people were mostly cooperative and patient with the process.
“This has been a really good group,” Wolff said. “There were some who were frustrated with the wait time, but they’ve been understanding and very helpful.”
People only needed to provide a photo ID and an address to which test results could be mailed to receive a COVID-19 test Saturday. People were not required to prove their citizenship and did not need to reside in Galveston to receive the tests.
On Saturday, the Galveston County Health District reported the total number of coronavirus cases in Galveston had risen to 536. Galveston County as a whole is at 2,821 reported cases, with 1,968 of those being active. The health district has reported 1,037 new cases this week, nearly double the total cases reported in the previous week.
Friday, Galveston surpassed Texas City as the city with the second-most cases in the county with a then-reported 498 cases, compared to 496 in Texas City and 650 in League City. Saturday, Galveston put itself further ahead of Texas City, which had a reported case total of 522, and narrowed the gap with League City, which had 683 total cases.
(1) comment
Interesting on the GCHD web site:
Saturday, June 27 - Galveston
Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., Galveston
A photo ID is required.[ohmy]
A government issued form of identification will be required at the time of testing to verify residency.[ohmy]
https://www.gchd.org/about-us/news-and-events/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/where-can-i-be-tested
