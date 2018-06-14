GALVESTON
One man was shot, and another shot at, in a pair of separate, but possibly connected, incidents in Galveston on Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting victim was shot twice in his legs but survived, Galveston police Sgt. Xavier Hancock said. No arrests had been announced by Thursday afternoon
The shootings began about 6 a.m. near the 3200 block of Avenue N, Hancock said.
The first occurred when a resident saw a group of people testing door handles on cars parked in the street. The man, who was on his porch, told the group to move on, Hancock said. They responded by firing several times at him and running away, Hancock said.
That man was unhurt. Police investigated, but could find no evidence of bullets striking the man's home, Hancock said.
Shortly after that, police received a report of a man being attacked in the 1400 block of 35th Street, about four blocks away from the first report, Hancock said.
The man had been shot below the knee once in each leg, Hancock said. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment.
The names of the victims were not released.
Police believe the same people were involved in both attacks, Hancock said.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
— John Wayne Ferguson
