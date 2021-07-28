As Texas Gas Service resumes disconnections because of non-payment, the company is encouraging customers to take advantage of energy assistance funds now to avoid disconnection.
“COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced before, but financial assistance is still available," Callie Sneddon, director of customer service, said. "The money needs to be distributed by the end of this year, so now is a good time to apply.”
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs, is distributed through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program in Texas. To get more information and see whether they qualify, residents can visit 211Texas.org or call 211 to be directed to a community agency.
Texas Gas Service's Share the Warmth program also provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources cannot cover their home heating expenses. For information, visit TexasGasService.com/ShareTheWarmth.
— Angela Wilson
