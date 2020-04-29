A group of state representatives sent a letter Wednesday asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more support for nursing homes and other types of long-term living facilities.
The letter calls for immediate funding to pay for staff wages and personal protective equipment at long-term and intermediate-care facilities; for more transparency in reporting COVID-19 deaths at state-supported living centers and state hospitals; and for the testing of every employee and resident at the facilities across the state.
In Galveston County, and across the state, nursing homes have been the source of a large number of COVID-19-related deaths. The Galveston County Health District has connected 22 of the county’s 24 announced deaths to long-term care facilities.
State and local agencies have declined to release specific information about deaths at individual nursing homes.
Across Texas, at least 231 of the state’s 688 deaths have been connected to long-term care facilities, according to The Houston Chronicle.
The letter was authored by state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat from Round Rock, and signed by 61 other members of the Texas House of Representatives.
“Our state government can and must do more to protect our most vulnerable Texans,” Talarico wrote.
No Galveston-area representatives signed the letter.
AUGUST ELECTIONS?
The city of Round Rock and nine other municipalities have asked Abbott to allow municipal elections in August.
The reasoning behind the request is similar to one made by the city of Galveston earlier this month: that waiting until November would mean that new city leaders would miss a chance to help set new municipal budgets.
Galveston asked for permission to hold its municipal elections in July but hasn’t received a response from Abbott’s office.
Abbott in March allowed local governments to delay their elections until the national general election in November. In Galveston County, the delay put on hold more than 20 elections — including ones that would have resulted in new mayors and city councils in Galveston, Texas City and Dickinson.
If COVID-19 hadn’t delayed the May election, Saturday would have been Election Day.
NOTEBOOK
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stretched a little bit to create a back-cronym for his bill proposing punishments for studios that alter movies for Chinese audiences. The SCRIPT Act is short for “Stopping Censorship, Restoring Integrity, Protecting Talkies Act,” Cruz said. ... The U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington D.C., next week as it had originally planned. The attending physician has advised against members of Congress returning to the Capitol because cases of COVID-19 are still increasing there and in surrounding areas. ... The Nov. 3 national election is in 188 days.
