John Eckel, a Galveston lawyer who served on many boards, died early Friday in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, friends said. He was 85.
Described by friends as a gentleman and a literary lawyer, Eckel was a partner at the Mills Shirley law firm in Galveston and vice president of the Sealy & Smith Foundation, which provides private funding to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Eckel had been at his second home in Mexico for a follow-up visit at a local hospital about a heart condition, said Roland Bassett, who had been friends with Eckel for 50 years, he said.
Bassett also had been a lawyer at the same firm for more than 25 years along with Eckel, he said.
Eckel joined Mills Shirley in 1962 and became a partner in 1965. He served as a director of the State Bar of Texas. Thomson Reuters named him a Texas Super Lawyer from 2003 through 2012. He was a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
More than 50 years ago, Eckel started his law career in the new state of Alaska, helping the legislative council there wrestle territorial session laws into state codes.
“It’s just a very sad day for all of us who knew John,” said John Kelso, president of the Sealy & Smith Foundation. “He was a good friend to me.”
Eckel, vice president of the Sealy & Smith Foundation, served on the board for 30 years.
“We had a board meeting last week, and John seemed fine,” Kelso said. “We will miss his input, and he will be missed by all of us. He was just an outstanding person, a true gentleman. If he said he would get something done, you could rely on him to get it done.”
Eckel also was elected to the Port of Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees and in 2009 served as its chairman. Eddie Janek served on the board with him. Eckel was smart and dedicated, Janek said.
“Everything he did, he did to help the Port of Galveston,” Janek said. “I thought the world of John. He was one of the good guys of Galveston.”
Mike Doherty, who is on the Sealy & Smith Foundation board, worked for his entire career with Eckel on various community projects, Doherty said.
“He was always such a gentleman and a knowledgeable and helpful lawyer,” Doherty said. “John loved Galveston and was an important part of the community.”
“John was an English major, and he never forgot what he had read or learned,” Bassett said.
“There was never a situation I was in that he couldn’t quote something from a poem or a piece of great literature,” Bassett said. You might be in an argument and he would come up with a quote to alleviate the tension.”
Partners at Mills Shirley reminisced Friday about Eckel, said Fred D. Raschke, a senior partner at the law firm.
“We always looked up to him as a mentor,” Raschke said. “My children would see him and would call him ‘The Chief.’”
As partners shared memories Friday, they agreed on one sentiment, Raschke said.
“Truly, he was ‘The Chief.’”
