GALVESTON
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County increased to 12 from eight Sunday, according to the Galveston County Health District.
It is the largest single-day increase of confirmed cases since the local testing for the virus began on March 2.
Three women and a man were the included among the new local cases, according to the health district. Two of the women had not traveled recently and had not come into contact with anyone known to already have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the health district said.
They are the second and third people believed to have been infected with the virus by people in Galveston County, the health district said.
The third woman had recently traveled internationally, and had been in contact with another person diagnosed with the coronavirus, the health district said. The man had recently traveled domestically, but had no known contact with people carrying the virus, the district said.
Local and state officials have forecasted increases confirmed cases as testing increased at the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Last week, officials said they planned to announce the number of completed positive and negative tests in order to provide a picture of the progress of testing within the county. As of Sunday, however, the district was only releasing reports of positive tests.
The health district did not release any specific information about where the people with confirmed diagnoses live in Galveston County. All of the local people diagnosed so far have been ordered to self-quarantine.
