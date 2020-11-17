The December class for volunteer deputy voter registrars has been canceled, according to the Galveston County Tax Office.
Volunteer deputy registrars work in partnership with county voter registrars registering citizens to vote. Classes are set to resume at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 in the commissioners' courtroom at 722 21st St. in Galveston.
Registration for the class isn't required but it's preferred so that personalized packets can be prepared in advance. Interested persons should contact the Voter Registration Department at least 48 hours before the class via email at galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us or by calling 888-976-2280.
Applications also are available at www.galcotax.com under the voter registration link or will be sent in response to email inquiries.
— Angela Wilson
