GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated a mariner from a tugboat 65 miles off the coast of Galveston on Monday.
The Coast Guard responded to a 4 p.m. call from 116-foot tugboat Leigh Ann Moran to assist a crew member who was disoriented, according to the coast guard.
The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Houston and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Corpus Christi.
The Dolphin crew arrived first and took the man to Scholes International Airport. Emergency medical services then transported the patient, 60, to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital.
The man was in stable condition upon arriving at the hospital, according to the coast guard.
