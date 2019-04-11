GALVESTON
A $2.8 million project to repave part of Seawall Boulevard will take four months to complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The milling and overlay project began on April 1. It’s taking place between 61st and 103rd streets along the west end of Seawall Boulevard.
The work also includes concrete curb repair, new striping, new signs and landscaping improvements at 103rd Street.
Most of the road work will be done at night, a department spokesman said. Landscaping work will be completed during the day.
