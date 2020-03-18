The Texas Workforce Commission, under orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, on Thursday temporarily waived a weeklong waiting requirement for unemployment benefits.
Additionally, the commission will forgo previously required work search requirements under the governor’s declaration of a statewide disaster, making it quicker for those unemployed because of business closures to qualify for benefits, according to the commission.
To apply for unemployment benefits, applicants will need:
• Last employer's business name and address
• First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
• Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
• Information related to your normal wage
• Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)
To learn more, visit https://twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/applying-unemployment-benefits.
Good for the governor. If there has ever been a time when losing your job wasn't your fault, this is it.
