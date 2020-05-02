The Galveston County Health District announced 15 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total up to 629 from 614.
One new death was announced Saturday. A woman who was between 81 and 90 years old died on April 30, according to the health district. The woman had pre-existing health conditions, according to the health district. To date, 28 deaths in Galveston County have been attributed to COVID-19.
The health district also announced four new recoveries on Saturday. A total of 344 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 17,649 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
About 5.2 percent of the county's 342,139 population has now been tested.
To date, 4,192 tests have been performed at the health district's drive-through sites, with 75 positive and 3,813 negative results, according to the health district. Some results are still pending.
About 3.6 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
A total of 21 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 Saturday, the district said.
The county health district began testing people for COVID-19 on March 2.
League City has the most diagnosed cases among local cities in the county, with 199, and Texas City has the second most with 186 cases.
In Texas City, 90 of the city's confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Resort at Texas City and the Ashton Parke Care Center. In League City, 78 confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Cottages at Clear Lake and the Regent Care Center of League City.
In Friendswood, which has 38 cases, seven cases are related to Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 1500 Sunset Drive. Saturday was the first day the health district announced cases tied to a nursing facility outside of League City or Texas City.
There's a total of 228 Galveston County cases tied to long-term care facilities within the county, which includes residents and employees, according to the health district. To date, 25 of the county's COVID-19-related deaths are connected to long-term care facilities.
Of the 629 people who have tested positive, 51 percent, or 321 people, are white; 24 percent, or 151 people, are black; 18.1 percent, or 114 people, are Hispanic or Latino; and 2.1 percent, or 13 people, are Asian.
Residents in Galveston County are 56.7 percent white, 12.2 percent black, 25 percent Hispanic or Latino, and 3.25 percent are Asian.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.