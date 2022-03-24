The U.S. Justice Department has sued Galveston County, the commissioners court and County Judge Mark Henry, asserting county commissioners approved a precinct map in November that disenfranchises Black and Hispanic voters and was adopted for that purpose.
The federal lawsuit was filed Thursday in the Galveston Division of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The lawsuit accused the county of violating the voting rights act by not giving Black and Hispanic residents a chance to elect candidates of their choice.
The maps were adopted "for a discriminatory purpose," according the lawsuit.
“Our complaint alleges that Galveston County has violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by devising a redistricting plan that dismantles the only district in which Black and Hispanic voters had the opportunity to elect a candidate of choice to the county’s governing body," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "We will continue to use all available tools to challenge voting discrimination in our country.”
The lawsuit also accuses the court of limiting public participation in the redistricting process and said the county had sought to eliminate electoral opportunities for Black and Hispanic voters over a period of three decades.
The government asked the federal court to block the county from using the maps in any future elections.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
