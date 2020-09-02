GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced eight more deaths connected to COVID-19, increasing the total number to 133.
The new deaths include five men and three women. The youngest person among the deceased was between 50 and 60. The rest were older than age 60, including two older than age 90.
All eight people had preexisting conditions, but the health district didn't specify what those conditions were.
The number of confirmed deaths among Galveston County residents has increased by 64 percent, or 52 people, since Aug. 27. Most of the new death reports have been a result of the health district reviewing newly accessible data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, officials said.
The newest deaths are more recent than ones confirmed earlier this week. The eight deaths announced Wednesday occurred between Aug. 16 and Aug. 30.
The health district also announced 33 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the countywide cumulative total to 10,646. As of Wednesday, 8,219 people had recovered after being diagnosed with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.