Health officials Wednesday identified the first possible case of monkeypox in the county, but said the threat to the public is low.
The patient, an out-of-state resident, was isolated in the county but doesn't live in the region, the Galveston County Health District said.
“While the risk level for our community is low, we do know that monkeypox is here in Galveston County and our region," said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County health authority.
"We encourage residents to seek medical attention if you notice a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms."
The unidentified patient was considered a probable case, since the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention had not confirmed the patient has monkeypox, officials said.
Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that might look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body like hands, feet and chest.
Some people might develop a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others experience only a rash.
Monkeypox spreads from close contact with an infected person or animal through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids or indirect contact with contaminated clothing or linens, as well as large respiratory droplets.
Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal.
There are no known treatments for monkeypox. Because monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, however, antiviral drugs and vaccines used for smallpox can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections, according to the CDC.
As of Wednesday, 81 confirmed cases had been reported in Texas.
