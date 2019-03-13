GALVESTON
Two felony indecency charges filed against a Galveston police department officer stem from a complaint made by one teenager about incidents alleged to have happened in 2016 and 2018, according to a criminal complaint the Galveston County District Attorney's Office released Wednesday.
Dion Watson, 50, of Galveston, was charged late Tuesday with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, law enforcement officials said.
Watson, on the Galveston force since 2001, has been on administrative leave since February when the department received a complaint, police officials said.
A teenage girl, referred to as "Jane Doe" in the documents, told investigators Watson had touched her in sexual ways on several occasions starting when she was 13, and had urged her to pose nude for photographs, according to the complaint.
Watson has denied the allegations to investigators, according to the complaint.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office investigated the accusations against Watson, which is routine in criminal complaints involving police officers.
The accusations first were made in January to Texas Child Protective Services when staff members at a Galveston private school told investigators they had heard the allegations through a classmate of a 17-year-old girl, according to the complaint.
The 17-year-old later repeated the accusations to interviewers at the Galveston County Child Advocacy Center, according to the complaint.
The teen told police Watson had first touched her in July 2016, when she was 13 years old, according to the complaint.
She alleged Watson had touched her while he applied hydrocortisone ointment to razor bumps he'd noticed while she was wearing a bikini, according to the complaint.
She alleged the abuse happened on "several different occasions" from when she was 13 until she was 17, according to the complaint.
The teen also told investigators Watson in September 2018 had asked her to model nude for money, and that she had disrobed while he was present, according to the complaint.
Investigators said they have copies of text messages alleged to have been sent between Watson and the teenager, including one in which the teenager confronted Watson about money he allegedly took from her, according to the complaint.
During that exchange the teenager wrote "don't forget you touched me too but then I thought who would believe me with no evidence and you being a cop I would never win," according to the complaint.
Watson denied the allegations during a March 5 interview with sheriff's office investigators, according to the complaint.
Watson was arrested and charged Tuesday evening. His bond was set at $20,000, which he posted, according to the sheriff's office.
