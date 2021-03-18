The Moody Foundation has provided funding for The Salvation Army to give food vouchers to Galveston County residents who’ve been severely affected by February’s winter storm, which sent temperatures plummeting and left residents without heat, lights and water for days.
Up to 225 families will receive food vouchers to use at Kroger in Galveston or Texas City, officials said.
Families may apply for assistance from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at The Salvation Army at 601 51st St. in Galveston; and on the mainland at the same times Thursday and March 26 at The Salvation Army at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Residents must take an ID, proof of address and proof of income, including any government assistance.
For information, call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
— Angela Wilson
