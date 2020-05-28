GALVESTON
If everything goes according to plan, local district courts could begin seeing some cases come through their physical doors starting Monday.
District court judges starting Monday will begin holding limited dockets each day, albeit with heavy social distancing guidelines in place, 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor said.
Ever since the Galveston County Justice Center largely closed its doors in late March in response to growing concern about the quickly spreading coronavirus, activity in the legal system has slowed to a steady trickle.
“The key phrase is going to be uncharted waters,” Ellisor said. “We are doing things we just haven’t done before. And week to week, we’ve had changes in direction. But everyone has been willing to be flexible, and that’s been really helpful.”
Judges and court officials have held some hearings via online telephonic software and other video devices during the shutdown, but Monday will be the first larger return to normalcy since March, Ellisor said.
Galveston County is basing its plans for reopening some court activity on guidance from state legal authorities, including the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Office of Court Administration, Ellisor said.
CHANGES EXPECTED
Visitors to the courthouse will notice several major charges, such as tape closing off some rows in the courtrooms to ensure social distancing, temperature-screening checks at the doors and rules limiting courtrooms to litigants and attorneys only, without friends and family members, Ellisor said.
The way courts schedule their dockets also will change, Ellisor said. Before the pandemic, representatives for the entire docket would show up at 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. daily and wait for their cases to be called.
Cases now will be assigned specific times to limit the number of people inside at a given time, Ellisor said.
Local defense attorneys and prosecutors looked forward to courts resuming more regular activities starting Monday, but some had more questions about the specifics of operations moving forward.
“There are still a lot of logistical things that haven’t been figured out yet,” said Jonathan Zendeh Del, a Galveston attorney. “For one, how is everyone going to get upstairs? If you have, conservatively, 100 people on a morning docket, how are you going to get them all upstairs? How do you practice social distancing in an elevator?”
But aside from a few uncertainties, prosecutors and defense attorneys said this would be a good opportunity to move stalled cases forward.
“We have continued to keep staff working through the pandemic to handle incoming and pending cases, as well as any court hearings,” said Kevin Petroff, first assistant with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. “All I can tell you is that once the courts are open, we will be ready to appear and represent the people of Galveston County.”
Galveston County prosecutors have done a good job working with defense attorneys to move as many cases forward as possible, Zendeh Del agreed. But some are stuck in limbo, awaiting jury trials that won’t begin Monday.
“We have cases that we’ve been trying to try for a long time,” he said. “Some that are two or three years old.
“We want to get them to trial, so our clients can get back to a normal life,” he said. “A lot are waiting on their cases to end so they can go out and apply for another job.”
The earliest jury trials might resume would be Aug. 1, based on the most recent guidance, Ellisor said. But even if they resume then, that will come with logistical difficulties.
The jury panel room won’t hold its pre-pandemic 300 potential jurors in the morning, and courts might have to take turns picking juries on different days to accommodate social distancing guidelines, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.