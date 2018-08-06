Santa Fe police Monday were investigating a weekend burglary at a tobacco shop involving more than $1,000 worth of products, officials said.
Investigators responded to a report of a burglary about 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the 12100 block of state Highway 6 and found someone had shattered the front door and removed several burglar bars, police said.
The burglars stole about $1,000 worth of tobacco products and another $250 from the cash register, police said.
Officials with the Santa Fe Police Department are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the break-in.
Anyone with information should call 409-925-2000, police said.
— Matt deGrood
