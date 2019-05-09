GALVESTON

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of a Texas Supreme Court justice to fill an opening in Galveston’s federal courthouse.

The committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Justice Jeff Brown to fill a judicial vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Galveston, officials said.

Brown has been a justice on the Texas Supreme Court since 2013, officials said.

If approved, Brown would fill the vacancy created when Melinda Harmon announced her retirement in March 2018.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription