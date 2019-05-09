GALVESTON
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of a Texas Supreme Court justice to fill an opening in Galveston’s federal courthouse.
The committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Justice Jeff Brown to fill a judicial vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Galveston, officials said.
Brown has been a justice on the Texas Supreme Court since 2013, officials said.
If approved, Brown would fill the vacancy created when Melinda Harmon announced her retirement in March 2018.
