GALVESTON
A jury Thursday sentenced a La Marque man to life in prison for sexually assaulting a young child in 2008.
Jurors on Wednesday had found Jimmy Andrew Chavez, 34, guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The conviction came more than two years after Chavez had been charged in the crime and more than 10 years after it was alleged to have happened.
Texas City police arrested Chavez in 2016, after a teenager told Texas Department of Family Protective Services investigators about assaults that had happened in 2008, when the teen was younger than 6 years old, prosecutors said.
The victim testified during the trial, and told the jury the abuse had happened several times, prosecutors said.
Chavez, who could have been sentenced to as few as 25 years, received the maximum sentence.
He will not be eligible for parole, prosecutors said.
