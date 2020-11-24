LEAGUE CITY
Mayor Pat Hallisey has been moved to an intermediate care unit from intensive care as he continues his battle with coronavirus, League City officials learned Tuesday morning.
Patients often are transferred to an intermediate care unit when their condition becomes more stable, according to Memorial Hermann Health System.
Hallisey’s wife, Janice Hallisey, appeared in good spirits after learning the news, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city. Janice Hallisey also is fighting a coronavirus infection at their League City home.
Janice Hallisey has most of the major symptoms, including headache, body aches and a lack of taste and smell, Greer Osborne said.
Although the news of Pat Hallisey’s move is positive, his condition remains much the same as it was over the weekend, Greer Osborne said.
Hallisey, 70, first felt ill Nov. 16 and went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston to be tested for COVID-19. Doctors confirmed later that day that Hallisey tested positive for the virus, he said.
On Wednesday, city officials learned doctors were moving him to an intensive care unit in the Texas Medical Center.
Hallisey was present at a council meeting Nov. 10 and attended a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 and an event at the College of the Mainland’s League City campus Nov. 12.
Hallisey is the first Galveston County elected official to publicly confirm he’d tested positive for the virus.
In October 2017, Hallisey had a heart attack before a city council meeting. In the touch-and-go days that followed, doctors amputated his left leg.
