The first thing Daily News reporters and editors learned about the subject matter covered in this special report “An Uncertain Age,” which appears in today’s edition, was that the scope of the problem is vast.
The more we reported and wrote, the more clear it became this initial effort would just scratch the surface of what very well might be the biggest and fastest growing problem our society will face during the next 20 or so years.
Every story we tracked down led to two or three more equally compelling, troubling or humbling examples about what elders, their children and other relatives face, and the obstacles they must overcome in finding things as fundamental as decent housing, adequate healthcare and simple help with everyday tasks.
One of the biggest problems, as we report here, is the monetary cost, which is great and can be too much even for well-off people needing assisted living housing or long-term nursing care to afford. People in the middle, those with a little income and a little wealth left over from their working years, are especially vulnerable because they have too much for government assistance but too little to make ends meet alone.
But while cost is a serious problem, there are other, more human but equally serious problems such as loneliness and isolation awaiting Americans as they enter the final years of life.
The problem is going to get more serious because the number of Americans older than 65 is predicted to double over the 40 years.
We envisioned this as one-time report covering all the relevant aspects of the issue. We didn’t get even close. The central questions — Are we doing right by our elders, and what can we do better — are only partly answered.
Over the next year, our editors, reporters and photographers will continue working to better answer those questions in an occasional series also called An Uncertain Age.
Look for those in The Daily News and let us know if your experiences can contribute to the effort.
— Michael A. Smith, editor
