GALVESTON
A vacant house burned down on Avenue P 1/2 early Tuesday morning.
The house, 3327 Ave. P 1/2, was under renovation, but only a few weeks from completion, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 2:15 a.m. and after 30 or 40 minutes, knocked the building down, Olsen said.
"The house was a total loss," Olsen said.
No one was hurt and no one needed to be evacuated, Olsen said. The paint blistered on the house to the east, but no other buildings caught fire, Olsen said.
The fire is in the same area of town as another house that burned down in the early morning of Oct. 4. That house, 3601 Ave. M, was also vacant and also undergoing renovations.
"We're keeping an eye on it, but right now, we don't have anything to connect it to the other one," Olsen said.
The fire marshal is still investigating both fires, Olsen said.
