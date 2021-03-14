The Daily News on Wednesday donated $10,000 to United Way Galveston County Mainland.
Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey made the presentation to the board of directors. Executive Director Chris Delesandri accepted on behalf of the United Way Galveston County Mainland.
“The Daily News is proud to continue our tradition of giving to the United Way," Woolsey said. “The agencies and lives the Untied Way touches is in great need today. We consider this an excellent investment in people.”
Daily News employees also contributed to the United Way Galveston County Mainland through an annual United Way campaign, which was held in November.
To learn more about the United Way Galveston County Mainland, visit its website at https://www.uwgcm.org.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.