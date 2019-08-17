On Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old man from the water after his Jet Ski began sinking about two miles offshore Crystal Beach.
At 3:52 p.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from a witness who reported the crew of a disabled catamaran saw the man enter the water after his Jet Ski began taking on water. The crew lost sight of the man shortly after and contacted the witness on shore, Coast Guard officials said.
Watchstanders launched a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to search the area.
The Station Galveston boat crews located the missing Jet Skier, who was wearing a lifejacket. The man stated he had entered the water at about 1:30 p.m.
"One of the key contributing factors in the positive outcome of today was this gentleman's decision to wear a lifejacket," said Lt. j.g. Terrell Sisk, command duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston. "Our chances of locating and assisting those in distress are greatly improved when a life jacket is worn."
The weather on scene was reported as 2-foot seas with 17 mph winds.
The Jet Skier is in stable condition, according to Coast Guard officials.
