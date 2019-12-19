GALVESTON
The Daily News’ Circulation Department is moving today into the newspaper’s building at 8522 Teichman Road in Galveston.
That department had been in The Daily News’ Texas City office, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, since 2008.
The move will mark the first time in 26 years that almost all Daily News employees will be working in the Galveston building.
The staff has been separated across the county since the newspaper opened a Mainland Service Center on Nov. 1, 1993. That was also the day we became The Galveston County Daily News.
“People work more effectively and better when working around others,” Publisher Leonard Woolsey said.
“The mere chance passing in the hallway can lead to ideas, random conversations, others helping others and building stronger relationships. Steve Jobs famously put the bathrooms in the center of his buildings for this exact reason.”
The newspaper will continue to own and staff the Texas City office to serve readers and advertising customers, and a press crew and some members of the editorial staff will continue working there.
“The Texas City office will still be ours and operating as a print plant,” Woolsey said. “What is more important is for us to create the best environment for success — and that is looking each other in the eyes each day and not relying on email and phone calls.”
Circulation Department employees will office in the front of the Galveston building, where customer interaction is easiest. The business office, which has traditionally been in the front, is moving to a new space in the island building.
Neither the Circulation Department phone number, 409-683-5260, nor its email address, customer.service@galvnews.com, will change.
All Daily News departments can also be reached through the main number — 409-683-5200.
