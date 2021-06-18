HITCHCOCK
A man drowned in the Hitchcock diversionary canal Friday afternoon while searching for oysters near Harbor Drive, officials said.
Police and fire rescue units searched from about 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. before recovering the body, police said.
The man was swept in a current in the canal under a bridge on Harbor Drive about 3 miles south of Highway 6, Hitchcock Chief Wilmon Smith said.
The bystander who called police saw three men walk in the water, searching for oysters.
“One of them got caught in a current,” Smith said.
The two people with the man tried to help him out but almost drowned doing so, he said.
Smith estimates the man is between 45 and 50 years old, he said.
Hitchcock police were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Galveston Police Department diver team, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Hitchcock Fire Department Fire and Rescue, Smith said. Search crews used drones, helicopters, sonar equipment and two watercraft, he said.
