KEMAH
State Highway 146 is closed this evening because of a major accident involving multiple vehicles, according to the Seabrook Police Department.
At 7:30 p.m. the department said the following traffic detours were in effect:
- Eastbound NASA Parkway traffic is being diverted to Repsdorph Road in Seabrook
- Southbound state Highway 146 traffic is being diverted west onto NASA Parkway
- Northbound state Highway 146 traffic in Kemah is being diverted to FM 2094.
The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. and involved three vehicles. In a Twitter post, the Texas Department of Transportation said at least one person was killed in the accident.
