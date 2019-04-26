TEXAS CITY
Three people in two vehicles suffered minor injuries Friday morning after hitting a cow standing in the middle of a highway, police said.
The accident happened about 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of state Highway 146, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The SUV and pickup truck were traveling south on the highway when they both hit the cow in the roadway, police said.
The SUV flipped over because of the crash, and both vehicles were badly damaged and one caught fire, police said.
The people in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene of the crash, police said.
The cow died.
The accident was still under investigation on Friday afternoon, police said.
